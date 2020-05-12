Melo

RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE’s SAM MELO has announced a “Live from the Living Room” performance, set for THIS FRIDAY, MAY 15th at 5p PT/8p ET. It is being presented in partnership with LIVE NATION’s LIVE FROM HOME platform

The performance will be simulcast to fans across RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE and LIVE NATION’s official YOUTUBE accounts, with viewers encouraged to make donations to NASHVILLE-based SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE. Fans will also be given the opportunity to interact with MELO and ask questions via the stream’s live chat.

MELO said, “I’m going live from inside to show admiration, pay respect and donations to SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE and their partners. People who are brainstorming how to heap as much food as they can onto as many plates as possible have a lot to think about. How to raise the money to maintain crucial community care ought to be a no-brainer.”

