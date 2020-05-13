Today's Numbers

NIELSEN AUDIO PPM APRIL '20 MONTHLY results arrive TODAY for PORTLAND, OR; CHARLOTTE; PITTSBURGH; SACRAMENTO; CINCINNATI; CLEVELAND; SALT LAKE CITY; SAN ANTONIO; LAS VEGAS; KANSAS CITY; COLUMBUS, OH; and ORLANDO. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

Coming THURSDAY, MAY 14th: AUSTIN; MILWAUKEE; INDIANAPOLIS; PROVIDENCE; RALEIGH-DURHAM; NORFOLK; NASHVILLE; GREENSBORO-WINSTON SALEM-HIGH POINT; JACKSONVILLE; WEST PALM BEACH; MEMPHIS; and HARTFORD.

