BONNEVILLE Country KYGO, AC KOSI, and Sports KKFN (104.3 THE FAN)/DENVER teamed with TEGNA NBC affiliate KUSA-TV (9NEWS)/DENVER's "9Cares COLORADO Shares" program and the KING SOOPERS supermarket chain to raise $1,028,826, the equivalent of 4,115,306 meals, in their "KING SOOPERS Virtual Food Drive" to benefit FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES during the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic. The drive kicked off on APRIL 13th.

“FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES is humbled by the tremendous generosity of

104.3 THE FAN, 9NEWS, and all of their listeners and viewers," said FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES CEO ERIN PULLING. "Because of this generous collaboration, we are serving record numbers of people. During this time of tremendous need, ensuring that people can safely receive food and feed their families is paramount. For the duration of this pandemic, and for as long as it takes, FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES will be stepping it up to provide more food to more people than ever before in our 42 year history, thanks to community support like this.”

