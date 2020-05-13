Tommy And Kelly

UNITED STATIONS will distribute “THE TOMMY AND KELLY SHOW” featuring TOMMY McFLY and KELLY COLLIS who spent nearly a decade in mornings together on ENTERCOM’s WIAD (FRESH FM)/WASHINGTON, D.C. Radio stations adding “THE TOMMY AND KELLY SHOW” to their lineup will receive dynamic content that easily integrates into any daypart and blend with their own music and programming clock.

“THE TOMMY AND KELLY SHOW” is an evolution of “THE TOMMY SHOW” a favorite of both listeners and advertisers in the DC market. Former WIAD PD STEVE DAVIS says, “TOMMY AND KELLY are incredibly talented, smart, funny, topical, relatable, and the hardest working show I’ve ever had in my career.” Their show has been called "THE FUN TABLE AT A WEDDING," by local media. They bring a track record in both the Hot AC and the Country formats, by delivering a unique blend of social responsibility and community engagement that has translated into a large and loyal social media following.

McFLY recalled, “From my first job in radio playing Mr. FROGGY, WGGY’s mascot, in my hometown of SCRANTON, PA to emceeing the NAB’s State Leadership Conference I’ve appreciated every opportunity radio has given me to connect with communities. It’s a dream come true to be able to offer our show to radio stations everywhere.”

COLLIS added, "Being able to share stories that are relatable and bring us together is what I love most about being a broadcaster. We are excited to be part of your team and bring a meaningful solution to your station’s lineup.”

UNITED STATIONS’ VP/Affiliation And Content STEFAN JONES commented, ”TOMMY AND KELLY are ideal content partners. We’ve known them for a long time on both a professional and a personal basis, and we know they’ve got the energy and the creativity to entertain and engage audiences anywhere they are heard. Plus, on our roster, they are in a lane of their own, so there’s tremendous potential for growth.”

