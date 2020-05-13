Special

CBS NEWS RADIO is offering a three-hour special to affiliates for MEMORIAL DAY.

The special is hosted by GIL GROSS and will cover topics like the holiday's untold true origin story, how to hold a backyard barbecue in the age of social distancing, the VFW's service to veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a talk with AMERICAN LEGION National Commander BILL OXFORD about his organization's new Buddy Check program.

The show will be fed via SKYVIEW XDS and FTP on MAY 20th for airing anytime from MAY 22nd through midnight on MAY 25th.

« see more Net News