Salem Suspends Quarterly Cash Dividend
May 13, 2020 at 4:47 AM (PT)
SALEM MEDIA GROUP's Board of Directors has temporarily suspended the company's regular quarterly cash dividend to conserve cash during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company previously established its strategies for dealing with the pandemic, including laying off or cutting the pay of some employees, cutting spending, eliminating open positions and new hires, asking landlords for rent concessions, and asking for discounts from vendors.
