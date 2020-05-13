First Round Upset

One of the former hosts in the 'GOAT of 'KNR' bracket competition to pick the the greatest host of all time at GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND (NET NEWS 5/7) got a special push from his nationally-prominent son to score an upset victory in the first round.

RICH PASSAN, a former CLEVELAND PLAIN DEALER sportswriter, hosted weekends at WKNR years ago and was a 13-seed training 4-seed BRUCE HOOLEY until PASSAN's son, ESPN baseball insider JEFF PASSAN, rallied his TWITTER followers to vote for his dad. The tweet pushed the elder PASSAN to a landslide win, leading to THURSDAY's second round matchup, which will pit him against JEFF's ESPN colleague, NBA insider BRIAN WINDHORST.

A favor, Twitter masses. My dear father spent my youth doing weekend sports radio at WKNR in Cleveland. He was a troll before anyone knew what a troll was. It was masterful. There is a poll crowning the WKNR GOAT. The old man would get a kick out of a 13-4 upset. Make it happen. https://t.co/V5fA2AXEYP — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 12, 2020

