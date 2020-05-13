Pandemic

ETERNITY RECORDS LLC has requested Silent STAs for WETH/HARRISONBURG, LA and WETI/LAKE VILLAGE, AR "due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic collapse."

In other filings with the FCC, RADIO STATION WKJB AM-FM, INC. has applied for an STA to operate WKJB-A/MAYAGUEZ, PR with reduced power "because of circumstances arising under the current pandemic."

SARIAH HILLAM, as personal representative, is selling K252ER/CHINLE, AZ to DESERT EXPLORER COMMUNCATION LLC; no documents, including the sale contract, were posted with the application, with a note claiming that they were sent via USPS to the FCC Secretary's office.

BUNYARD BROADCASTING, INC. has requested an STA to operate KILX/DE QUEEN, AR with an emergency antenna after a tornado destroyed the licensed tower and transmitter building.

SOVEREIGN COMMUNICATIONS, LLC has filed for an STA to operate WDMJ-A/MARQUETTE, MI with a temporary wire antenna after a "complete antenna failure."

BLUE MOUNTAIN PLAYERS is donating low power KQBM-LP/WEST POINT, CA to the HARRY AMYOTTE MEMORIAL MUSIC FUND.

UNIDOS NOW is transferring WUDN-LP (RADIOUNIDOS 101.1)/SARASOTA, FL to the SCHOOL DISTRICT OF MANATEE COUNTY, FL.

And VIC MICHAEL's CEDAR COVE BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the swap of Silent KEZF/CASPER, WY to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for K214DI/CASPER and $50,000.

« see more Net News