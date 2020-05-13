Today and Tomorrow

The NAB SHOW EXPRESS, the streaming substitute for the NAB SHOW convention in LAS VEGAS that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, kicks off TODAY (5/13) with a "Welcome" session at noon (ET) followed by a mostly videocentric slate of panel discussions.

The opening session will include the annual "State of the Broadcast Industry" remarks by NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH as well as his chat with FCC Chairman AJIT PAI, plus the presentation of the CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS and the CRYSTAL HERITAGE AWARD to COLOFF MEDIA Hot AC KCVM (93.5 THE MIX)/CEDAR FALLS, IA. Also being honored during the session will be ENTERCOM Chief Digital Officer J.D. CROWLEY with the Digital Leadership Award, NAUTEL CENTRAL US Regional Sales Manager JEFF WELTON with the NAB Radio Engineering Achievement Award, and AMERICAN TOWER CORP. Principal Broadcast RF Engineer JIM STENBERG with the NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award.

