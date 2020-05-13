New

UNITED STATIONS' STORIC MEDIA PODCAST NETWORKS has launched "MELISSA RIVERS' GROUP TEXT," a new weekly podcast hosted by the media personality, producer, and daughter of the late JOAN RIVERS. The show will include guests including "Millionaire Matchmaker" PATTI STANGER, former PEOPLE MAGAZINE editor JESS CAGLE, Dr. DREW PINSKY, GABRIELLE CARTERIS, KELLY OSBOURNE, and MARILU HENNER.

STORIC Director KRISTIN VERBITSKY said, "We are pleased to have MELISSA as part of the STORIC family. She is an incredibly talented and hardworking woman who we are proud to form a partnership with. MELISSA RIVERS’ GROUP TEXT Podcast speaks to what people are talking about on a day to day basis: love, mental health, and, yes, TIGER KING."

RIVERS said, “My GROUP TEXT Podcast is the perfect medium for the 21st century. It allows for numerous points of view; intelligent conversation; laughter; and a timely and compelling approach to the issues we are all confronting. I know the listeners will enjoy it as much as my guests and I enjoy making it."

