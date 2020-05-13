New York

MEDIACO NEW YORK RADIO Urban AC WBLS (107.5) will hold a FACEBOOK LIVE STEVIE WONDER 70th birthday celebration TODAY (5/13) at 5:30p (ET).

The station is featuring his music all day, air personality GARY BYRD will host a discussion on WONDER's musical influence, air staff will ZOOM in to participate, and listeners will be encouraged to join in on the fun.

VP/Programming SKIP DILLARD told ALL ACCESS, "STEVIE WONDER has always maintained a close link to WBLS through his relationship with its founder, the late PERCY SUTTON along with STEVIE’s support of women and minorities in media ownership."

You can check it out at WBLS1075NYC.

