Skins Match

SIRIUSXM PGA TOUR RADIO will cover the TAYLORMADE DRIVING RELIEF charity skins match on SUNDAY (5/17).

Play-by-play of the event, pitting RORY MCILROY, DUSTIN JOHNSON, RICKIE FOWLER and MATTHEW WOLFF against each other at SEMINOLE GOLF CLUB raising money and awareness for the AMERICAN NURSES FOUNDATION and CC FOUNDATION, will air at 2p (ET), with EARL FORCEY, MARK MCCUMBER, and MARK CARNEVALE calling the match. Pre-match and post-match shows will include MARK LYE and KRAIG KANN.

