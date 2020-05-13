Stern (Photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

HOWARD STERN told TRUMP-supporting listeners of his SIRIUSXM show on TUESDAY (5/13) that the president "despises" and is "disgusted" by them.

STERN, on whose show TRUMP was a frequent guest over the years before his election to the WHITE HOUSE, said that TRUMP "wouldn't even let (TRUMP supporters) in a f--king hotel. He'd be disgusted by them... The TRUMP voter who idolizes the guy, he despises you." Noting that "one thing (TRUMP) loves is celebrities. He loves the famous," STERN added that while he "doesn't hate" TRUMP and would embrace the president if he resigned and admitted he didn't want to be president anymore, "I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence, for not being able to see what's going on with the CORONAVIRUS, for not being able to see what the JUSTICE DEPARTMENT is doing. I hate you. I don't want you here."

« see more Net News