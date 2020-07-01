Reopening Ads

SKYVIEW NETWORKS is offering plans for stations to help advertisers target messages to specific markets and audiences as states and counties reopen for business in the pandemic. SKYVIEW proprietary software allows customization of network audio via XDS satellite delivery to target reopened areas down to specific individual market level, airing different messages to different markets, states, or regions.

“Our approach to technology in network radio has always set us apart in the advertising space, both for flexible campaigns and accountability,” said EVP/GM JEANNE-MARIE CONDO. “Now is more important than ever to have these capabilities, as it will be a careful and long road back as our clients navigate through this painful disruption. We are proud to be by their side, prepared with the tools and resources they need as states begin to re-open.”

