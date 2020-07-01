John Tesh

ENTERCOM AC KOSI/DENVER has added "The JOHN TESH Radio Show" on SUNDAYS, effective MAY 17th.

KOSI/DENVER PD JIM LAWSOM stated, "We're beyond thrilled to bring 'The JOHN TESH Radio Show's 'Intelligence For Your Life' to SUNDAY mornings. The time has never been more right for JOHN’s positive content to influence listeners lives.”

TESHMEDIA EVP Entertainment SCOTTY “THE PITBULL” MEYERS added, “We're very excited to join KOSI, the DENVER market leader, and we’re thrilled to be part of their broadcasting team.”

Heard on over 300 radio stations across the U.S.,CANADA, and around the world, "The JOHN TESH Radio Show" features "useful and positive information on love, health, happiness, career, pets, travel, family, and relationships to better your life."

