Graham

ORV GRAHAM, the longtime morning host turned GSM/GM at WSOY-A/DECATUR, IL, died TUESDAY (5/12) at 82, reports the DECATUR HERALD & REVIEW.

GRAHAM joined WSOY in 1962 and worked there through 1993, the last ten years as GM/GSM of WSOY and sister WSOY-F (Y103) along with the local MUZAK franchise. He left radio to work in insurance, forming FOSTER FINANCIAL SERVICES, but returned to the airwaves by brokering a SUNDAY morning show on KASKASKIA BROADCASTING Adult Standards WEZC.

