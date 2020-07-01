-
Orv Graham, Longtime WSOY/Decatur, IL Host And Manager, Dies At 82
May 14, 2020 at 5:13 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ORV GRAHAM, the longtime morning host turned GSM/GM at WSOY-A/DECATUR, IL, died TUESDAY (5/12) at 82, reports the DECATUR HERALD & REVIEW.
GRAHAM joined WSOY in 1962 and worked there through 1993, the last ten years as GM/GSM of WSOY and sister WSOY-F (Y103) along with the local MUZAK franchise. He left radio to work in insurance, forming FOSTER FINANCIAL SERVICES, but returned to the airwaves by brokering a SUNDAY morning show on KASKASKIA BROADCASTING Adult Standards WEZC.
-