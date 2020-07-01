Bob Bellini (Photo: LinkedIn)

MILWAUKEE RADIO GROUP Pres./GM ANNMARIE TOPEL is retiring, and current Classic Rock WKLH (MILWAUKEE'S HOMETOWN ROCK) PD BOB BELLINI gets the nod to move into the big corner office.

BELLINI said, "A 31-year tenure in programming and operations here in MILWAUKEE for SAGA COMMUNICATIONS certainly underscores what an amazing company this is. I'd like to thank our President/CEO ED CHRISTIAN for his confidence in me, as well as his support and leadership through the years. Also, my sincere appreciation to SVP/Operations CHRIS FORGY for his guidance, our VP/Programming BOB LAWRENCE for his great assistance, and of course, to our departing President/GM ANNMARIE TOPEL, whose brilliant mentoring and leadership has prepared me for this position."

TOPEL added, “There’s a season in life for everything. My season in radio was a long one—almost four decades. There’s so much unknown when you cut the chord, but what I am very certain of is that there is no better group of talented radio professionals than the MILWAUKEE RADIO GROUP team, nor company to work for than SAGA COMMUNICATIONS. I will miss the people, and I leave thankful for all of them and a wildly fun and successful career."

