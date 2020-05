Yule Hear A Change

CHRISTMAS is over at CUMULUS Hot AC WNTR (107.9 THE MIX)/INDIANAPOLIS, which has ended its all-holiday music stunt that began on APRIL 10th and is back to its previous format but with more '80s music and a new lineup.

The lineup includes TOM DAVIS 6a-noon, NIKKI REED noon-6p, and COLE 6p-midnight.

