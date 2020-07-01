From Prison To Podcast

Convicted former ILLINOIS Governor ROD BLAGOJEVICH is hosting a podcast for CUMULUS News-Talk WLS-A/CHICAGO. "THE LIGHTNING ROD" will debut MAY 20th. BLAGOJEVICH was sent to prison for corruption, including soliciting bribes for political appointments, including the Senate seat vacated by BARACK OBAMA when he was elected President in 2008. BLAGOJEVICH, a self-described "TRUMP-ocrat" who hosted a show in 2009-11 on WLS while awaiting trial, was given a 14-year prison term, but the term was commuted by President TRUMP in FEBRUARY after 8 years.

VP/Market Manager MARV NYREN said, “BLAGOJEVICH is a polarizing political figure who served his time and now he’s serving up the truth, only on WLS-AM. It will be messy, it will be raw and it will be ROD as you have never heard him before.”

BLAGOJEVICH said, “After a long exile, I made it home. It’s a brand new day. I’m finally free and fired up to speak my mind, provide insights from the inside, and share what I’ve learned from the school of hard knocks.”

