Boogie Check

The second day of sessions streaming at the NAB SHOW EXPRESS included an opening event celebrating "Achievement in Broadcasting," with a highlight being the induction of legendary radio personality JOHN RECORDS LANDECKER into the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS Hall of Fame.

LANDECKER's career took him to ANN ARBOR, GRAND RAPIDS, LANSING, and a stint at WIBG-A (WIBBAGE)/PHILADELPHIA before his long stint at WLS-A/CHICAGO, where he became a dominant talent in the market for many years; he later hosted at CFTR-A/TORONTO, WLUP, WAGO/WCKG, WLS again, WJMK, and WZZN/WLS-F in CHICAGO, and WIMS-A/MICHIGAN CITY, IN. His induction was preceded by a tribute video including his daughter, actress AMY LANDECKER, her husband actor BRADLEY WHITFORD, his WLS PD JOHN GEHRON, comedian GREG ECKLER, and iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST/LOS ANGELES morning host ELLEN K, and clips from his WLS days, including his "Boogie Check" bit. In accepting the award, LANDECKER said he would say something no other award recipient would say -- "I'm not wearing any pants" -- before closing with his signature line, "RECORDS truly is my middle name."

Also in the opening session, "AMERICA'S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS" was also inducted into the Hall of Fame, with producer VIN DI BONA, current host ALFONSO RIBEIRO and former hosts TOM BERGERON and BOB SAGET on hand for a panel discussion, and the TELEVISION CHAIRMAN'S AWARD was presented to actor TERRY CREWS ("BROOKLYN NINE-NINE," "IDIOCRACY"), who joked that "with the number of fart jokes that I've done, I never thought I'd get an award."

