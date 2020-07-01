Ben Hayslip

SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed hit Country songwriter BEN HAYSLIP to a worldwide publishing deal. HAYSLIP’s numerous hits have included DUSTIN LYNCH’s “Small Towm Boy,” BLAKE SHELTON’s “I’ll Name the Dogs,” LUKE BRYAN’s “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day” THOMAS RHETT’S “Star of the Show,” and JASON ALDEAN’s “The Only Way I Know,” featuring BRYAN and ERIC CHURCH.

In addition to scoring more than 15 #1 singles, HAYSLIP and his songs have earned numerous awards, including two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year awards, ASCAP’s Most Performed Country Song, CMA Triple Play, and ACM Vocal Event of the Year, plus a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Song.

SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON said, “I’ve had the honor of championing BEN HAYSLIP’s songs for the past 15 years. His drive, talent and determination are unparalleled. Simply put, Country music would not be where it is today without his heartfelt contributions, and I am thrilled to continue working with him in this new chapter at SONY/ATV.” HAYSLIP was previous signed to GASTON’s former company, THIS MUSIC, since 2006.

HAYSLIP added, “I’m so excited about being a part of this SONY/ATV team. The honest passion for songs that RUSTY GASTON brings to work each day is contagious, and he’s surrounded himself with staff who share that same passion. I have no doubt that together, we can add to the rich history of SONY/ATV and leave our own mark on Country music.”

