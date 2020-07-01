Happy First Birthday ALT2K!

WITHERS BROADCASTING Alternative WVZA (ALT2K 92.7)/MARION-CARBONDALE, IL has teamed with THE NEW MUSIC FOOD TRUCK to celebrate ALT2K's first birthday with a "VIRTUAL MINI MUSIC FESTIVAL" that will air live on ALT2K and the station's FACEBOOK page on FRIDAY, MAY 22nd at 3p (CT) with THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES, JENNINGS COUCH, THE BRKN, and THE MOWGLI'S.

ALT2K 92.7 PD GAVIN MURPHY said, "We will have 30 minute 'sets' with each band broadcasting live from their own homes, and then around 5 we will be starting a 'Thousand Song Weekend' for MEMORIAL DAY. Limited commercials, and over a thousand songs from our entire library like a iPod on shuffle. That will run through the day on TUESDAY (5/26), which is ALT2K's first birthday."

Tune in for ALT2K's MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND birthday celebration at alt2k.com.

