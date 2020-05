Gresham

The syndicated TOM GRESHAM'S GUN TALK has been added at BONNIE CHAMBERS Oldies KBRN-A-K280GR/BOERNE, TX and ROCK OF TALK, LLC News-Talk KIVA-A-K229CL/ALBUQUERQUE.

The program is available through SKIP JOECKEL's TALK SHOWS USA; see more at talkshowsusa.com and reach SKIP at (719) 579-6676.

« see more Net News