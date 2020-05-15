Emilio Martinez

HILL BROADCASTING Classic Hits KRWI (REWIND 98.1)/BAKERSFIELD adds market veteran EMILIO MARTINEZ for nights. Most recently, MARTINEZ was at ALPHA MEDIA R&B Oldies KKBB (GROOVE 99.3)/BAKERSFIELD.

Owner DANNY HILL commented on bringing MARTINEZ aboard saying, "He brings years of experience and a huge following in the area! So proud to have him apart of our team!"

