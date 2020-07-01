Feed The Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT

CMT and the nonprofit FEED THE FRONT LINE (FTFL) will host “FEED THE FRONT LINE LIVE" presented by CMT,” a virtual benefit concert in support of FTFL’s mission to support front line COVID-19 employees, essential workers, and other people in need with free meals from struggling local restaurants. Artists set to appear include BRETT YOUNG, CARLY PEARCE, FAITH HILL, JON PARDI, KENNY CHESNEY, SHERYL CROW, BRAD PAISLEY, KELSEA BALLERINI and TIM MCGRAW, among many others. View the entire list of talent here. The show will stream in three "mealtime" segments across CMT’s FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE channels on WEDNESDAY, MAY 20th. The breakfast livestream will begin at 10a (ET) with lunch at 2p and dinner at 8p..

"FEED THE FRONT LINE is grateful to partner with CMT and Country music's biggest stars in our mission to support restaurants and feed frontline workers and other people most in need during the COVID-19 crisis," said FTFL NASHVILLE VP MAGGIE MCGRAW, the daughter of HIILL and TIM MCGRAW. "We hope viewers that are able to make a donation will consider doing so to help us bring more food to more people across the country."

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to make donations directly to FTFL during the livestreams here.

