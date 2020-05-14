Evenson (l), Lefkowitz (r)

PR firm SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted ANDREA EVENSON of its NASHVILLE office and MAX LEFKOWITZ of its BROOKLYN office to Senior Account Executives. Both started with the company in 2015 and were previously Account Executives.

"ANDREA has been a driven publicist since she began her career at SHORE FIRE nearly five years ago,” said SVP MARK SATLOF. “Her creativity and thorough, thoughtful approach to all of her campaigns make for a winning combination, and we are happy to announce her promotion."

"In his time at SHORE FIRE, MAX has proven equally adept at working with household name-level and developing artists, all of whom benefit from his pluck and resourcefulness," said SVP MATT HANKS. "We're so excited to see him continue to grow as he takes on a greater leadership position here."

