CONNOISSEUR MEDIA/LONG ISLAND will host an upcoming telethon to raise money and awareness for the AMERICAN FOUNDATION FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION. The Telethon, hosted by Hot AC WALK (97.5,) AC WKJY (KJOY 98.3), Classic Hits WBZO (103.1 MAX FM), Rock WWSK (94.3 THE SHARK) & Oldies WHLI-A will begin at 7p on SUNDAY, MAY 17th.

The event will feature exclusive performances, celebrity appearances, and commentary from local business owners. "BE WELL LONG ISLAND" will broadcast on the FACEBOOK pages of all five CMLI Radio Stations, and will be shared on over 50 other FACEBOOK pages.

The list of performers and participating celebrities continues to grow. At this time, scheduled guests will include Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees JOAN JETT and DMC, as well as JOHNNY RZEZNIK of THE GOO GOO DOLLS, SCOTT STAPP of CREED, COREY GLOVER of LIVING COLOUR, SHINEDOWN, WHEATUS, THE VERVE PIPE, CANDLEBOX, NOAH CYRUS, and more.

"As we enter two months into a new world that at times seems impossible to get used to, the need for mental health awareness couldn't be more vital," WWSK Morning Host BRIAN ORLANDO said. "Domestic violence is disturbingly on the rise, and reports indicate that those who have mental illness are in a highly compromised state. Isolation is a terrible thing and for me, music has always been my best friend. There wasn't a single day that a song or an album didn't remind me that someone felt the same way I did."

MAY is Mental Health Awareness Month. The broadcast will feature a link to donate as well as the National Suicide Prevention Crisis Hotline (800) 273-TALK (8255)

