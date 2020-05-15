Be The Pulse Of Your Market

A scary time in AMERICA re-opening in the COVID-19 pandemic as infections are still climbing as are deaths. Not only are some cities quickly loosening social distancing rules to accommodate businesses, but there is great pressure to open the schools.

Is it all moving too fast for everyone's health? Not fast enough to save jobs? Yes AMERICA needs to get back to work ... it's good for radio and people's lives, but how to do this safely? What's your position on this? Are you actively involved? Even if you are a music-based station, you need to be in the middle of this.

FACT... COVID-19 is dangerous and deadly! With global infections now over the 4,500,000 mark, and now over 300,000 deaths, this viral pandemic continues to reshape our world, lives and day-to-day habits and activities on a societal basis. What we once took for granted to come and go as we please is now a memory.

There are over 1,450,000 cases, and over 86,000 deaths in the US -- more cases than anywhere else on earth with predictions of upwards of 200,000+ deaths domestically before its over and the possibility of a second or third wave. Watch the growth of this invisible killer here.

As AMERICA begins to open up again, tensions are flaring about things as simple as wearing a mask to protect others and themselves. Is your radio station doing all it can to keep your audience up to date on COVID-19 testing, and what is open, and what is not?

How are your client conversations going? Are you extending a helping hand to clients to keep their brands active, so that when this subsides they'll come back to you as a real partner, instead of just a marketing necessity?

If not, you are missing out. During the COVID-19 lockdown, and during the gradual re-opening of communities, PPM meters are now coming back online and meter counts are inching up as more people get in cars and resume a fulltime if not partial work day.

For states, cities and smaller communities emerging from the lockdown there is a lot information you've got that your listeners need. And, they are looking to you for some fun and distraction from this confining and frustrating new normal. Now is the time to continue to cement their loyalty by making a creative difference in your content so that it's seen and heard as a real benefit in all of their lives.

How to do this? Rally your troops to get virtual to bring new creative ideas to your radio stations. Get on ZOOM and have a brainstorming session with your creative teams and clients. Time to squeeze new creative juices out of them to do creative, entertaining things to lift the spirits of your listeners who have been on COVID-19 lockdown. What are you doing to keep your radio audiences engaged and entertained during COVID-19?

Turn up the creativity now. Check out what other markets and stations doing and how are they responding to COVID-19? ALL ACCESS is your one-stop for all you need!

If you want to know the latest about the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all of the latest CORONAVIRUS stories which are in NET NEWS, just click here for a special COVID-19 version of NET NEWS so that you can focus on what stations, labels, artists and everyone in our industry is doing to make people more aware of the dangers of COVID-19 and how to keep safe.

Are You Out Of Work?

Just let ALL ACCESS know how COVID-19 has changed your world. If you are suddenly out of work from the layoffs and furloughs, please let us know so that we can post your availability. Also, let us know how you've been coping with the anxiety and stress of the crisis, and what resources you've found that help. And if you have your own questions for others, include them, too. Just click here.

Feel free to include pictures of your home setup and details of how you're working, including what equipment you're using, what kind of connection you use to get on the air, and how you communicate with your staff and producers and what promotions you are doing on air to help keep your listeners informed and entertained.

Also, let us know how you've been coping with the anxiety and stress of the crisis, and what resources you've found that help. And if you have your own questions for others, include them, too.

The concerns are real and there are many of them, including some profound changes to our daily lives -- and radio is there to help keep you informed, as those who work in the industry deal with:

Fear for personal health and that of family and co-workers

Shortage of food, bottled water and household supplies

Maintaining adequate social distancing

Working remotely

Isolation

Cancellation of advertising orders

Putting your service hats on:

How are you assisting clients that still want to do business?

What special information segments are you running to handle closings/rescheduling of events and other changes to assist your listeners?

