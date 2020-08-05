Medved

MICHAEL MEDVED's noon-3p (PT) talk show, syndicated through GENESIS COMMUNICATIONS NETWORK, has been added at CRN DIGITAL TALK RADIO's CRN 1. CRN will also carry the "MEDVED ENTERTAINMENT MINUTE."

“I am thrilled to help expand the MICHAEL MEDVED SHOW,” said CRN Pres./CEO MICHAEL HORN. “MICHAEL is one of radio’s best storytellers. He provides knowledge, a unique perspective and truly entertains his listeners every single day.”

