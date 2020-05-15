Omaha's Open

Since mid-MARCH, NRG MEDIA/OMAHA on-air personalities have been working remotely or in separate studios. No studio was occupied with more than one on-air personality at any given time in an effort to keep everyone safe.

Now that some of the restrictions are being lifted, NRG/OMAHA is starting to bring back all on-air personalities and staffers, and they are using plexiglass and shower curtains to keep the on-air talent and entire staff safe.

GM MARK SHECTERLE stated, “COVID-19 has challenged every business and made us all stop and think about how we operate. My #1 priority during these challenging times has been and will continue to be keeping all of our employees safe. Therefore, we had to get creative, and shower curtains are a perfect and safe barrier for our talent, sellers and employees who share an office. Moreover, during the holidays we can have some fun with it. My promotions department already ordered a FREDDY KRUEGER one for HALLOWEEN.”

