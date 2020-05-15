Back To The Office

After nine weeks, ADAMS RADIO GROUP has joined the list of radio companies moving staffers back from work at home to the studios and offices.

CEO RON STONE said, “ADAMS markets have begun the transition of returning normal operations at our offices and studios. Each market is staging the return of employees in phases, beginning with on air staff. We will have 100% of our employees back on all sites by JULY 15, which allows additional time needed for some employees that have requested additional time to transition. Our employees have done an incredible job keeping our stations live and local during this health scare. Listening to our stations, one would never have known our people were not in our studios. I can never say enough about our news staff and the incredible job they have done keeping our communities up to date with local information. We have amazing teams and I am extremely proud of every person on our staff. What radio has done all over the country over the past 9 weeks certainly proves the value of live and local radio and why it is so important to every community”.

