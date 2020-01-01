Ronnie James Dio Cancer Fund

Rock music legend RONNIE JAMES DIO lost his months-long battle with gastric cancer on MAY 16th, 2010. The RONNIE JAMES DIO STAND UP AND SHOUT CANCER FUND, founded in his memory, is commemorating the 10th anniversary of his passing by posting a video on their website highlighting the work it has done to raise more than $2 million to fight the disease that took his life.

The DIO CANCER FUND was able to host a 10th anniversary AWARDS GALA at the AVALON in HOLLYWOOD in FEBRUARY, a scant two weeks before large gatherings were banned due to the spread of the coronavirus. In addition to highlighting the FUND’s two main annual fund-raising events — the springtime RIDE FOR RONNIE MOTORCYCLE RIDE AND CONCERT (cancelled this year due to the pandemic) and the BOWL FOR RONNIE CELEBRITY BOWLING TOURNAMENT held in the fall (scheduled for NOVEMBER 12th, 2020) — the video features snippets from the recent Gala as well other representations of the organization’s work.

In addition to its two annual events plus gala dinners more intimate fund-raising efforts and, of course, direct support from the vast community of DIO fans worldwide, the CANCER FUND was also the beneficiary of proceeds from the 2014 platinum-selling tribute album, "This Is Your Life," containing songs written by DIO that were recorded and donated by major rock and metal recording artists. The album resulted in a 2015 GRAMMY for BEST METAL PERFORMANCE for TENACIOUS D and their rendition of “The Last in Line” from the tribute album.

