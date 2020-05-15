Concert in Your Car

The upcoming “Concert In Your Car” series has doubled the number of planned drive-in shows, with each of the performing acts now scheduled to do two shows per night instead of one due to high ticket demand. Set to take place from THURSDAY, JUNE 4th through SUNDAY, JUNE 7th in a parking lot outside GLOBE LIFE FIELD in ARLINGTON, TX (NET NEWS 5/12), the series is being spearheaded by the TEXAS RANGERS and TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT, which represents all of the acts.

In addition to the previously announced 9p (CT) shows, each performer will do a second show at 5p. Tickets for the 9p shows sold out in minutes. The additional shows went on sale TODAY.

The performers are Country stars ELI YOUNG BAND (6/4), WHISKEY MYERS (6/5), PAT GREEN (6/6) and JOSH ABBOTT BAND and KEVIN FOWLER (6/7). A portion of the proceeds will benefit the TEXAS RANGERS BASEBALL FOUNDATION, to support COVID-19 relief efforts.

