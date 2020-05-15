Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE teamed up to donate more than 15,000 meals to healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19 through the restaurant chain's "There’s Comfort in Giving" program (NET NEWS 4/21). In addition, CRACKER BARREL donated one additional meal for every $10 e-gift card purchased on their website.

In support of the program, SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE artists ADAM DOLEAC, CHRIS YOUNG, JAMESON RODGERS, MATT STELL, MITCHELL TENPENNY, NIKO MOON, RACHEL WAMMACK, ROBERT COUNTS, SEAFORTH and THE SISTERHOOD BAND have all hosted live performances on their social channels to raise awareness for the campaign. Check out those performances here.

