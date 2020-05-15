Matt Pinfield (Facebook)

Alternative radio personality and MTV host MATT PINFIELD is still ailing, and a GOFUNDME page has been set up to help. Currently working on his "at-home" project, "In A Lonely Place," PINFIELD and guests dive into their lives under quarantine.

“If you know MATT PINFIELD, you love MATT PINFIELD,” says fundraiser organizer CHRIS TROVERO on the GOFUNDME page that he has set up for his friend and creative partner with a goal of reaching $50,000.

PINFIELD suffered massive trauma to his right leg and head during a 2018 accident when he was struck by a moving vehicle. He has continued to struggle over the last couple of years with his recovery. “At this very moment, he's focusing on his physical and mental health with some medical specialists and mental health professionals,” says TROVERO. “Unfortunately, in the U.S., not all health treatment is covered by insurance. That's where you can come in.”

« see more Net News