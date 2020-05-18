Bean

ALL ACCESS sends out get well wishes to PODCAST RADIO's GENE "BEAN" BAXTER" who reports being at a critical point with COVID-19. BEAN relocated to LONDON last DECEMBER after 30 years as morning co-host on ENTERCOM Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES "KEVIN AND BEAN."

The RADIO HALL OF FAME broadcaster posted on INSTAGRAM: "Well, no one is more surprised than I to now have the CORONAVIRUS. DONNA and I did everything 'right,' locked down tight at home since 9 MARCH, only venturing out to walk the dogs and if we needed prescriptions or the odd grocery in between food deliveries. Masks, gloves, disinfectants, hand-washing, we took it seriously. Yet somehow here I am on Day Four. MRS. BAXTER is fine so far but I have about ten symptoms none of which are cute but nothing to send me to hospital either. Doctor says I’m at a critical point right now and will either start getting better or worse so fingers crossed. Thank you to the #NHSHeroes and we’ll keep you updated."

