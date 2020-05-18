Charlie Brown

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to family and friends of radio personality CHARLIE BROWN. The longtime morning DJ at iHEARTMEDIA Sports KJR (SPORTS RADIO 950) and Rhythmic KUBE (KUBE 93)/SEATTLE, died MAY 11th from complications related to Parkinson’s disease, according to his wife of 38 years, KIMBERLY. He was 74.

In 2016 CHARLIE and other KUBE alumni gathered at THE UNION LAKE CAFE for a great radio reunion (NET NEWS 7/11/16).

More from the SEATTLE TIMES.

