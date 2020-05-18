Expanded PPP Access (Photo: Jackelberry / Pixabay)

The HOUSE passed the latest COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS stimulus package late FRIDAY (5/15), and it includes language that would expand eligibility of local news media for the Paycheck Protection Program. The bill was a close call, with 14 Democrats defecting to the opposition and one Republican voting yes; the final tally was 208-199. SENATE Majority Leader MITCH MCCONNELL has indicated that he and the Republican majority in the SENATE will block the proposal, calling it a "1,800-page seasonal catalog of left-wing oddities," and the TRUMP administration signaled that the President will veto the bill if passed.

The $3 billion plan, the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, would give another round of $1,200-per-person stimulus checks to every American with similar restrictions as for the previous CARES Act checks but adding up to three adult dependents per household and making immigrants with Taxpayer Identification Numbers eligible. The $600 per week addition to unemployment checks would be extended through JANUARY 2021, SNAP benefits would be increased 15%, the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions for federal income tax purposes would be repealed for two years, funding would be directed to the U.S. POSTAL SERVICE, $175 billion would be directed towards rent, mortgage, and utility assistance, $200 billion would go to a "hazard pay" fund for essential workers, $10 billion would be earmarked for small business grants, and Affordable Care Act health insurance enrollment would be opened with subsidies for people who lost their employer-based plans when they lost their jobs.

NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said, “NAB applauds House passage of the HEROES Act that includes expanded access to Payroll Protection Program loans for local media outlets. As local radio and TV stations and hometown newspapers struggle with historic advertising losses, it is critically important they have access to resources to support lifesaving journalism that keep families and communities out of harm’s way.

“We thank Speaker PELOSI and Chairwoman VELÁZQUEZ for including these provisions in CORONAVIRUS economic relief legislation, and are grateful to Reps. CICILLINE and SENSENBRENNER for leading a bipartisan letter with 124 of their colleagues championing support for local journalism. We look forward to working with all Members of Congress on legislation to help local media persevere during these unprecedented times.”

