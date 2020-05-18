Sold

CALVARY CHAPEL OF RUSSELL is selling noncommercial Religion WGIP/TIDIOUTE, PA to FAMILY LIFE MINISTRIES, INC. for $10,000 plus the outstanding balance owed by the buyer on a promissory note from the seller, the outstanding balance of which was $21,882.24 as of MAY.

In another filing with the FCC, HUNT BROADCASTING LLC has closed on the sale of Adult Hits KCKK-A (93.7 THE ROCK)/LITTLETON-DENVER, CO and K225CZ/BOULDER, CO to RADIO 74 INTERNATIONALE for $600,000 ($200,000 cash, $400,000 in a promissory note).

« see more Net News