Food Drive

iHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA is holding a food drive on TUESDAY (5/19) across its entire cluster. The GIVING TUESDAY food drive, to air 6a-10p (ET), will benefit ATLANTA COMMUNITY FOOD BANK to help fund meals for the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic. One dollar in donations will provide four meals.

The cluster includes Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL), Top 40 WWPW (POWER 96.1), Spanish Hits WBZY (Z105.7), Urban WRDA-WRDG (105.3 THE BEAT), and News-Talk WGST-A (640 FOX NEWS RADIO).

