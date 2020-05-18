Pitbull (Photo: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

International recording artist PITBULL, has teamed with JEFF HOFFMAN, the GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP NETWORK (GEN), and founders CAROLYN RODZ and ELIZABETH GORE of HELLO ALICE to launch the HISPANIC SMALL BUSINESS CENTER to help business owners through COVID-19.

In addition to offering resources, mentorship and step-by-step guides, they are also actively fundraising and deploying $10,000 emergency grants to Latino entrepreneurs. Owners can apply for emergency grants here, and chosen applicants are awarded grants on a rolling basis as funds are raised.

PITBULL (real name: ARMANDO CHRISTIAN PEREZ) commented, "It's an honor to partner with JEFF HOFFMAN, The GLOBAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP NETWORK (GEN) and ELIZABETH GORE and CAROLYN RODZ from HELLO ALICE to support grants to Latino Small Business owners across the UNITED STATES. We are here to help those who need it the most. We're not here to talk about it, we're here to be about it."

HELLO ALICE Co-Founder CAROLYN RODZ added, "As a Latina entrepreneur, I know success in business is a direct result of the social capital, financial support and mentorship that amplify our hard work. This is why I am so committed to ensuring that every Latino-led business has the resources they need to give their businesses a fighting chance. Time after time, Hispanic entrepreneurs have proven they can do more with less, but we need to step in and offer them the resources they've long deserved."

« see more Net News