Donald From Palm Beach, You're On The Air

President TRUMP made some phone calls to some of his radio talk show supporters on FRIDAY (5/15).

Among his calls were a surprise interview with TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WKXW (NEW JERSEY 101.5)/TRENTON morning host BILL SPADEA; the pair talked about their shared desire to "reopen the economy" over scientists' concerns of the potential for an increase in COVID-19 cases, with TRUMP complimenting NEW JERSEY's Democratic Governor PHIL MURPHY for moving towards loosening restrictions and reopening beaches.

And TRUMP made his first call to iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WHO-A/DES MOINES, WMT-A/CEDAR RAPIDS, and WOC-A/DAVENPORT (QUAD CITIES) afternoon host SIMON CONWAY's show since being elected President; TRUMP was a frequent guest during his 2016 campaign. "It was a great honor," said CONWAY. "It doesn't matter what people think about him, this is the President of the UNITED STATES who picked up the phone and spoke directly to my audience."

