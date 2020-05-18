Dropkick Murphys Streaming Outta Fenway

DROPKICK MURPHYS return FRIDAY, MAY 29th for a STREAMING OUTTA FENWAY free live stream performance, where they will be joined (remotely) by longtime friend BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN for a special “double play” of one DKM song and one SPRINGSTEEN song.

The full electric performance -- with no live audience -- will be simulcast worldwide from FENWAY PARK in their hometown Boston at 6p (ET)/3p (PT) on the band’s FACEBOOK, YOUTUBE, TWITTER and TWITCH pages. The event will raise money for multiple charities and is presented by local tech company PEGA (), a leading provider of digital transformation software.

The latest performance is one in a long history of shows the band has played at the park, but it will be the first -- and possibly the only -- time that it plays on the baseball diamond at the fabled home of the BOSTON RED SOX. The infield dirt is considered “sacred ground” to baseball fans, but with the baseball season on hold because of COVID-19, an exception has been made for the beloved homdtown band.



The first-ever live streamed music performance from the venerated ballpark adds a new chapter to FENWAY’s music history, with two of its foremost history-makers. DROPKICK MURPHYS headlined FENWAY in 2011, while SPRINGSTEEN performed the first-ever ballpark-wide concert there back in 2003. The event also marks the first music performance without an in-person audience at a major U.S. arena, stadium or ballpark.

During the live stream, a text-to-donate campaign will support three non-profits: BOSTON RESILIENCY FUND, FEEDING AMERICA and HABITAT FOR HUMANITY.

The live stream will be directed by the band’s longtime friend JOSH ADAMS. who has also directed two DKM concert films. Leading online video hosting platform BRIGHTCOVE will distribute the live stream across the web.

The band's first live stream concert during the COVID-19 pandemic, "Streaming Up From BOSTON," on ST. PATRICK'S DAY has been watched more than 13 million times across multiple platforms.

During that live streaming event, DROPKICK MURPHYS'’ charity, THE CLADDAGH FUND, raised over $60,000 for the city of BOSTON’s Boston RESILIENCY FUND, a nonprofit that provides essential services to local residents — including first responders and critical care providers — whose health and well-being are most immediately impacted by COVID-19.

DROPKICK MURPHYS recently released a new single, “MICK JONES Nicked My Pudding.” The song will be included on the band’s forthcoming album on their own BORN & BRED RECORDS. “Smash Sh*t Up” is available digitally and on limited edition colored vinyl paired with B-side “The Bonny,” a cover of GERRY CINNAMON's 2019 song.

