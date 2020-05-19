Personalization

ENTERCOM's RADIO.COM mobile app has issued what it calls a "significant product update" adding new personalized recommendation features and a personalized homepage.

The platform has also revamped its browsing experience with station streams and podcasts grouped by themes, category and location, including "city" portals for the top 25 U.S. markets.

RADIO.COM is claiming an increase in time spent listening during the pandemic, with a 22% jump in MARCH over the previous month and double-digit growth in total listening hours for nine straight months continuing in APRIL, led by a 61% year-over-year increase for News and News-Talk stations.

« see more Net News