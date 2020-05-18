SiMan Baby & Chubb Rock

SUPERADIO’s syndicated “The CHUBB ROCK Show With SIMAN BABY” is doing celebrity "Isolation Check Ins" this week.

ROCK said, “We’re excited to know that even during this unprecedented time, my friends are willing to reach out and share what’s happening, not only in their own homes but also their perspectives on what’s going on in America. We started this as a way to keep our listeners informed and have found the reception overwhelming.

Recent check-ins have included STEVIE WONDER, ANGIE STONE, GEORGE WALLACE, JUDGE HATCHETT, MARVIN DIXON, BIG DADDY KANE, and SHERYL UNDERWOOD. For more information check here.

