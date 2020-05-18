Audio Feted

CBS NEWS RADIO and the NATIONAL PRESS CLUB are producing a 10-part series of one-minute segments plus a mini-documentary commemorating the role audio has played in the lives of Americans for the past 100 years. The series, "CELEBRATING A CENTURY OF SOUND," is airing on CBS NEWS RADIO's "WORLD NEWS ROUNDUP" starting TODAY (5/18) and is anchored by Correspondent SAM LITZINGER.

“From the creation of broadcast journalism by EDWARD R. MURROW to today’s offerings on multiple media platforms, CBS has provided programming you can trust,” said CBS NEWS RADIO VP/GM CRAIG SWAGLER. “Our CBS stations have also been there from the start, inventing many of the formats we know and love, while also creating our successful path forward into the 21st century. We’re pleased and proud to partner with the NATIONAL PRESS CLUB to bring this unique series to our listeners across the country and around the world.”

“Radio is the one medium you can fall in love with -- and hundreds of millions of us have done just that over the decades,” said NATIONAL PRESS CLUB Pres., former CBS RADIO NETWORK GM, and the series' Exec. Producer, MICHAEL FREEDMAN. “At its best, it is an art form, painting pictures for the mind’s eye. It is a world of information and entertainment, a lifelong companion and a trusted friend. It is part of the fabric of AMERICA and, indeed, represents the sound of our lives.”

« see more Net News