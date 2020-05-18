Andrea C. Martin

The ASSOCIATION OF INDEPENDENT MUSIC PUBLISHERS (AIMP) has announced the lineup for its GLOBAL MUSIC PUBLISHING SUMMIT WEBINAR, JUNE 9th at 12:30p (ET)/11:30a (CT)/ 9:30a (PT). The online event will take place on one of the days originally earmarked for the AIMP’s in-person SUMMIT, which has been rescheduled for JUNE 7th through 9th, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On JUNE 11th, the AIMP will host an up-close and personal interview with SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME inductee STEVE MILLER, conducted by ROLLING STONE's DAVID FRICKE.

The AIMP GLOBAL MUSIC PUBLISHING SUMMIT WEBINAR will begin with a keynote speech from ANDREA C. MARTIN, Chief Executive of PRS FOR MUSIC. She will discuss her first year at PRS, the state of the collective management industry during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond, and the impact on PRS member songwriters, composers and publishers.

MARTIN’s keynote will be followed by the panel “Mechanicals in the 21st Century: Overcoming Metadata and Distribution Challenges,” sponsored by THE MLC. Moderator ROBERT LEVINE of BILLBOARD will discuss the unique issues around international mechanical royalty payments with panelists from collecting societies around the world.

Added AIMP N.Y. Chapter President ALISA COLEMAN, “The AIMP GLOBAL MUSIC PUBLISHING SUMMIT WEBINAR will be an invaluable source of information for those looking to take a deep dive into global licensing. With the launch of The MLC in the U.S., the advance toward BREXIT in the U.K., the expansion of multi-territorial digital licensing into ASIA, and the global CORONAVIRUS lockdown, it is imperative that music publishers, songwriters, and affiliated industries in the music community learn how to prepare themselves and their companies so that royalties are not impacted.”

