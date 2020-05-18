MELISSA DIKAU

FAIR TRADE Sr. Dir. KAI ELMER announces MELISSA DIKAU as the latest addition to the label's radio promotion team. DIKAU most recently served as Promotions & Marketing Dir. at iHEARTMEDIA in BIRMINGHAM, and had previous experience at iHEARTMEDIA in SAN DIEGO and PRAISE 106.5 in BELLINGHAM, WA.

DIKAU joins another newcomer SYDNEY GROMMESH, who joined the FAIR TRADE team earlier this year.

In addition to the hiring, FAIR TRADE Sr. VP/Marketing & Promotion DAN MICHAELS announces that MEREDITH LEATHERWOOD will continue in her transitioned role of independent radio promoter, exclusively representing the label's roster to Christian radio.

