Radio & The Commute

A new blog post by DMR/INTERACTIVE reads: "As radio collectively grapples with historic levels of unemployment and millions of people telecommuting, our indomitable spirit remains. As we fight our way back, there’s an emerging opportunity to increase average daily cume and AQH persons, the building blocks of ratings and revenue.

"Despite the temptation to pursue at-home listening/streaming, radio needs to maintain its strategic focus and resources on the Heavy Listeners (7+ hours/week in PPM; 100+ QH in Diary) who generate consistent daily cume and deliver the majority of their QHRs out of home (commute/work).

"Prior to COVID-19, 130 million Americans commuted to work in a car each day. These listeners are radio’s bread and butter."

According to DMR/INTERACTIVE, Pres./COO ANDREW CURRAN, “If there was ever a doubt that radio consumption is dominated by workers who commute, CORONAVIRUS has driven home that point. As more segments of the economy reopen, radio must continue to earn these newly available listening occasions and not assume we are entitled to them."

Read the full blog post here.

