No Sale

No new station sale applications made it to the FCC database TUESDAY morning (5/19).

A pair of STA grants did show up from CUMULUS' RADIO LICENSE HOLDINGS LLC (WLS-F/CHICAGO, temporary operation from the master antenna and combiner at the former JOHN HANCOCK CENTER due to flooding at the main WILLIS (SEARS) TOWER antenna site) and TOWNSQUARE MEDIA BINGHAMTON LICENSE, LLC (WAAL/BINGHAMTON, NY, reduced power due to transmitter issues).

LAIRD BROADCASTING COMPANY, INC. has closed on the sale of Classic Country WDUX-A, Hot AC WDUX-F, and the construction permit for W264DS/WAUPACA, WI to DONALD GRASSMAN and KEITH BRATEL's TOWER ROAD MEDIA, INC. for $400,000.

And LIBERTAD EN CRISTO MINISTRIES has closed on the sale of Religion KOCD/OKEENE, OK to SAIR COMMUNICATIONS, LLC for $40,000.

